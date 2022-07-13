The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Army General Mocks Jill Biden – & Faces the Consequences

July 13, 2022   |   Tags: ,
In the ongoing devolution of our once-proud nation into a banana republic where unctuous and unscrupulous “public servants” use the full weight of the state apparatus to persecute their political opponents and call this persecution a campaign against corruption, the U.S. Army has suspended a three-star general from his job advising senior military officers. His …


