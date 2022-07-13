The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Feds Scoop Up Violent Fentanyl Trafficker Let Loose by Soros Prosecutor

July 13, 2022   |   Tags:

Federal prosecutors have indicted a violent convicted drug trafficker for fentanyl distribution after a Virginia prosecutor boosted by the left-wing billionaire George Soros released the felon without bail just a day after his arrest. The post Feds Scoop Up Violent Fentanyl Trafficker Let Loose by Soros Prosecutor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x