Feds Scoop Up Violent Fentanyl Trafficker Let Loose by Soros Prosecutor

July 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Federal prosecutors have indicted a violent convicted drug trafficker for fentanyl distribution after a Virginia prosecutor boosted by the left-wing billionaire George Soros released the felon without bail just a day after his arrest. The post Feds Scoop Up Violent Fentanyl Trafficker Let Loose by Soros Prosecutor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...