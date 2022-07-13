The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Groups Across Political Spectrum Come Together To Stop War In Yemen With Automated System To Call Your Representative

July 13, 2022   |   Tags:
Without the constant divisiveness rammed down the collective throats of Americans people could find common ground on multiple issues — despite their political differences. The left/right paradigm polarizes society to the point of making people support mass murdering psychopaths because they have a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ behind their names. The middle ground is compromised …


Tags:
