Leftists Cheering Over Confirmed Rape of 10-YO by Illegal Alien Demonstrates Pure Evil in Their Worldview

July 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

As we reported earlier, a 10-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by illegal alien Gershon Fuentes. She was referred to an Indiana baby murder activist doctor because there was a false perception that she couldn’t get the abortion in Ohio. This is not true because the pregnancy would have been considered life-threatening, but the doctors involved decided to make this political and score points for the baby murder movement.

If they want to make this political, let’s get political.

Conservative commentator and strategist Greg Price took to Twitter to reveal what he’s been experiencing since the story broke. Price and others, including me, had questioned the validity of the original story because it was reported by a single, biased source. Dr. Caitlin Bernard was the only person to report it to media before it took off and perpetuated, unconfirmed, across multiple corporate outlets.

But instead of feeling sadness that a 10-year-old girl’s rape has been confirmed and that an illegal alien has confessed to the crime, leftists are attempting to dunk on conservatives. It’s absolutely disgusting, especially when we consider the fact that the open borders laws the left loves to defend directly contributed to this heinous crime. If we enforced immigration laws, this girl would not have been raped.

Yet leftists continue celebrating…

So a 10-year-old girl was raped in Ohio by an illegal alien and could’ve gotten a legal abortion in the state bc it threatened her life but the doctors didn’t report it to the police, shipped her over to Indiana, and turned it into a media story to sell abortion to the public.

So a 10-year-old girl was raped in Ohio by an illegal alien and could've gotten a legal abortion in the state bc it threatened her life but the doctors didn't report it to the police, shipped her over to Indiana, and turned it into a media story to sell abortion to the public. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

And meanwhile, a bunch of libs are taking a victory lap in my mentions over a young girl being raped because I had to gall to be skeptical of a story with a single source from an abortion activist who refused to respond to any request for comment. Again, the fact that a 10-year-old girl rape victim was used as a political pawn by pro-aborts, so they didn’t have to defend abortion for what it is, before we knew any info about the case and are now gloating bc it turned out to be real just shows how evil these people are.

Again, the fact that a 10-year-old girl rape victim was used as a political pawn by pro-aborts, so they didn't have to defend abortion for what it is, before we knew any info about the case and are now gloating bc it turned out to be real just shows how evil these people are. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

Only the most deranged and hideous leftists celebrate the confirmation that a 10-year-old girl was raped by a monster whose presence here was only made possible by their anti-American open borders policies.

The post Leftists Cheering Over Confirmed Rape of 10-YO by Illegal Alien Demonstrates Pure Evil in Their Worldview appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...