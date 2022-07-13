New Uvalde Footage Shows How Police Responded To Mass Shooting

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Video footage posted online Tuesday appeared to show how police officers responded to gunshots that were fired by an 18-year-old suspect at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

The video, first obtained by the Austin-American Statesman, shows officers going into Robb Elementary on May 24 after Salvador Ramos started his deadly rampage that left 19 kids and two teachers dead.

NEW: The @statesman just published surveillance footage from the Uvalde mass school shooting, which shows police in ballistics gear waiting around in a school hallway and EVEN STOPPING TO GET HAND SANITIZER while children and educators were slaughtered. https://t.co/GJWZjMH9Y2 pic.twitter.com/IoUVFGgPdj — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 12, 2022

The video then shows law enforcement arriving about three minutes after the shooter. They were seen walking toward the classroom but shots are then heard being fired, and they then move to the end of the hallway.

The video can be seen below (Warning: Disturbing footage):

Heavily-armed officers are then seen walking around in the hallway, leaving, coming back down the hallway, speaking to each other, and making calls apparently as Ramos was inside the classroom, according to the video.

At 12:21 p.m., about 48 minutes after Ramos entered the school, he fired four more gunshots, according to the footage. Several officers responded by getting near the classroom door but did not enter.

After about nine minutes, the video shows one officer using hand sanitizer. But still no response.

Officials previously said that it took 77 minutes for police to breach the classroom where Ramos was located before shooting and killing him.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in June that the law enforcement delay was an “abject failure” while noting there were discrepancies in how local officials described the response.

