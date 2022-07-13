Wall Street Reacts To Today's Shocking CPI Print

It's official: inflation was so hot, it not only came at the highest level since Volcker hiked rates to 20% to avoid hyperinflation, but blew away pretty much all whisper numbers (it wasn't however, as high as that fake leaked BLS report).

As noted earlier, headline CPI prices surged by 1.3% (1.32% unrounded) M/M in May - the highest monthly increase since the early 1980s - driven by soaring energy and service prices, smashing consensus expectations of a 1.1% increase.

Energy prices spiked 7.5% mom as gasoline prices reached record levels in mid-June. Food prices increases 1.0%.

Meanwhile, yoy headline CPI inflation made a new 40-year high of 9.1%.

As Bloomberg notes, the red-hot inflation figures reaffirm that price pressures are rampant and widespread throughout the economy and continue to sap purchasing power and confidence. That will keep Fed officials on an aggressive policy course to rein in demand, and adds pressure to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats whose support has cratered ahead of midterm elections.

More importantly from the Fed’s perspective, the core CPI also beat expectations, rising 0.7% (0.71% unrounded) mom versus consensus at 0.6%. The yoy rate dropped from 6.0% to 5.9%, because of base effects.

The strength in core inflation was broad-based:

Core commodities rose 0.8% as new and used car prices took another leg up, rising by 0.7% and 1.6% respectively.

Apparel, medical care commodities and other goods saw increases of 0.8%, 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile core services increased by 0.7%. The main driver was a 0.6% increase in shelter prices (OER and rentals were up 0.7% and 0.8%).

Medical care services prices also increased sharply by 0.7%.

The one silver lining in this report is that travel-related inflation appears to have cooled off: lodging was down 2.8% and airline fares fell 1.8%. However, airfares remain very elevated: they are up 56% year-to-date.

While the decline in energy prices in the last few weeks points to near-term relief on headline inflation in the coming months, the main takeaway from this report according to Bank of America (which just made a H2 2022 recession its base case), is much-stronger-than expected underlying price pressures in both core goods and core services.

And while the bank's outlook for core goods includes mild deflation over the coming year, it concedes that there is little in this report to suggest it is coming anytime soon (unless of course the Fed pushes us into a depression). In addition, core services inflation is likely to remain sticky given the continued strength in the labor market.

One potential nuance is that PCE inflation might come in meaningfully softer than the CPI – as has been the case for the last two months – given the lower weight of shelter in the PCE. In any case, the PCE outlook will become clearer after tomorrow’s PPI report.

Nonetheless, the bottom line is that this report keeps the Fed on its tightening path, and most banks expect a 75bp hike in July and a 50bp hike in September, with the market now pricing in 30% odds of a 100bps rate hike. To give some perspective on the speed at which the Fed is hiking, consider the back-to-back 75 basis point rate hikes that now seem set for June and July: That’s more than two years’ worth of tightening in the last cycle!

Last but not least, as we discussed earlier, BofA repeats that today’s report is consistent with the bank's fresh view that the “inflation tax” will weigh on consumer spending, driving the economy into a mild recession (how that wasn't obvious say a week or a month ago, when anyone with half a frontal lobe could see it, remains a mystery).

Bank of America aside, this is what some other pundits and Wall Street thinkers said in response: