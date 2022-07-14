45-Year-Old Former NFL Player Dies of “Unannounced” Cause

Every few days, it seems like we’re covering another current or former athlete dying of “unknown” or “unannounced” causes. While it’s always possible it could have been natural, drug-induced, suicide, or brain injuries in the case of full-contact sport players, the rapid rise over the last year-and-a-half correlates with the introduction of Covid “vaccines.”

Former Carolina Panther Rashard Anderson has died at the age of 45. According to the NY Post:

“Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.” “Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones,” the Panthers said in a statement. A cause of death has not been announced. Anderson played two seasons for the Panthers, appearing in 27 games, nine of them starts. He was suspended for the entire 2002 season for violating the NFL’s drug policy and his suspension was subsequently extended for the 2003 season, and Carolina released him. He did not play again in the NFL. He also signed briefly with the Calgary Stampede in the CFL.

It’s inappropriate to assume a vaccine adverse reaction before it’s known, but here’s the thing. We will continue to report on these deaths as possible adverse reactions because corporate media refuses to acknowledge that such things are even conceivable. Nobody’s asking and nobody’s looking into it, at least not publicly.

