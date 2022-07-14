ALERT: Biden Donor Charged With Double Murder
July 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A South Carolina lawyer who helped finance President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign was charged Thursday with killing his wife and son on the family's rural hunting estate. The post ALERT: Biden Donor Charged With Double Murder appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
