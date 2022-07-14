The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cop Sues Own Department After She Was Shot By A Fellow Officer Who Was Never Disciplined

July 14, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Cleveland, OH — Up until last year, Darryl Borden was facing charges consisting of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and three counts of felonious assault of a police officer. However, thanks to ballistics tests by forensics, Borden is no longer facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x