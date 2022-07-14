The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Hits Taco Jill and Benedict Biden in a Single Scathing Meme

Internet memes are intended to entertain. Sometimes they make a political point. Other times they’re just designed to insult someone. New Republicans Congresswoman Mayra Flores accomplished all three in a single post, and she did it against both Jill and Joe Biden.

“Taco Jill” will forever be remembered as the First Lady (installed) who insulted an entire race of people by comparing them to a breakfast food. Joe Biden is already the worst economic president of all time and it seems to be getting even worse the longer he’s in office. Combined, they’re the dynamic duo of failure.

