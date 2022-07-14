New Report Exposes CNN Contributor’s Dishonest Trump Flip-Flop
July 14, 2022 | Tags: CNN, FEDERALISTAlyssa Farah Griffin, who joined CNN after finishing her communications job in the Trump administration, has disavowed many of her pro-Trump positions. As Nate Hochman detailed in National Review and a Twitter thread on Thursday, though “[t]oday, she claims that she worked for Trump to ‘push back’ against his worst instincts … her past tells […]
