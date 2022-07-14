The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Report Exposes CNN Contributor’s Dishonest Trump Flip-Flop

July 14, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Alyssa Farah GriffinAlyssa Farah Griffin, who joined CNN after finishing her communications job in the Trump administration, has disavowed many of her pro-Trump positions. As Nate Hochman detailed in National Review and a Twitter thread on Thursday, though “[t]oday, she claims that she worked for Trump to ‘push back’ against his worst instincts … her past tells […]


Tags: ,
