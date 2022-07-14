The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Secret Service Agent Working on Biden’s Middle East Trip Detained by Israeli Police After ‘Physical Encounter’

July 14, 2022   |   Tags:

A Secret Service agent who was sent to Israel prior to President Joe Biden’s visit there has been sent home after what several reports frame as an argument that turned […] The post Secret Service Agent Working on Biden's Middle East Trip Detained by Israeli Police After 'Physical Encounter' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x