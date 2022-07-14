The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Legal Precedents That Haunt Uvalde

As a gunman approached Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, one police officer had an AR-15 trained on the suspect. Had he taken the shot, a report from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center concluded last week, 2 teachers and 19 children might still be alive. The post The Legal Precedents That Haunt Uvalde appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


