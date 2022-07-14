Watch: Biden Immediately Self-Corrects After Saying He Wants to Keep ‘Truth and Honor’ of Holocaust Alive

July 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s a rare moment indeed when President Joe Biden notices that he’s making a gaffe. Thank heavens for small mercies, I suppose. Perhaps you could chalk this one up under […] The post Watch: Biden Immediately Self-Corrects After Saying He Wants to Keep 'Truth and Honor' of Holocaust Alive appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...