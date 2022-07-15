Benedict Biden’s Token Trannies Shame America During French Visit

July 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

America has devolved since President Trump was wrongfully removed from office following the stolen 2020 election. And as with all elections, stolen elections have very particular consequences. Case-in-point: The recent diplomatic visit to France where two of the men who were sent to represent us dressed like women.

As Todd Herman noted on Twitter:

<– On the left: a fake woman in a fake Navy uniform, obsessed with trans-jacking homeless kids. On the right –> Man in a dress who teaches fetish classes to college kids and didn’t want child sex trafficking site, RentBoys shut down. Above: God sees.

<– On the left: a fake woman in a fake Navy uniform, obsessed with trans-jacking homeless kids On the right –> Man in a dress who teaches fetish classes to college kids and didn't want child sex trafficking site, RentBoys shut down Above: God sees.https://t.co/UsBd20pOmB — ΞMΞRALD CITY ΞXILE – CEO of HydroFlask – Self I.D. (@toddeherman) July 15, 2022

At least this happened in France where such things are practically expected… just not from the United States of America. Then again, in Joe Biden’s version of America, this has become far too common.

The post Benedict Biden’s Token Trannies Shame America During French Visit appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...