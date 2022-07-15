Brickbat: Bad Touch

During an investigation of local massage parlors, two Flagstaff, Ariz., police officers allowed themselves to be fondled eight times. Some local attorneys said that is a violation of state law, which bans law enforcement officers from "knowingly engaging in sexual contact" with "the subject of an investigation." Officials said the investigation was aimed at stopping "human trafficking, sex trafficking and prostitution." But it failed to identify any victims of sex trafficking.

