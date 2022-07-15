Constitution?

A recent “news story” on MSN explained why the US Constitution is so bad. And why it, and not SCOTUS should be blamed and hated for recent decisions that partially restored our right to defend ourselves by keeping and bearing arms, reduced the power of the EPA, and – at least some of us believe – rejected a supposed “constitutional right” that will save many lives.

Not that the writer and talking head (seen at the website) was reticent about bashing the Nazgul. Of course, that is something that we here at The Price of Liberty are prone to do, as well. As are many lovers of liberty, if for different reasons.

But everything in that article about how bad the Constitution is seems to be things that lovers of liberty – and especially minarchists, think are GOOD points about the Constitution.

The US Constitution, as we freely admit and often point out in this commentary, is seriously flawed. But that is not what MSN is berating.

It is too brief and broad, they tell us. It doesn’t provide a lot of detailed instructions and obligations. In our terms, it doesn’t micromanage. Some – if not most or all State Constitutions – DO actually do that. But even with more than 230 years of amendments, it is still just 17 pages -4,400 words – less than five of Mama Liberty’s or Nathan’s usual commentaries. Contrast that with the Alabama State Constitution (that State’s 6th!) which has 388, 882 words. Really! It is 12 times as long as the average State constitution, and 51 times as long as the federal document.

We think that is good – even if missing MORE restrictions on governments than it has.

There are too many restrictions on government! That is another objection by modern regressives to the US. Government isn’t granted power to do things to people to … well, you name it. Protect their “rights” and punish others for what their ancestors did? Steal more money from taxpayers and the future in more ways than they already do? Provide for MORE nanomanagement of daily life of over 300 million of us? Grant more power over more and more of the world (to say nothing of the Solar System)?

As lovers of liberty, we think that their are not ENOUGH restrictions on government: not just the FedGov but State governments, local governments. Yes, and even tribal governments as dependent nations (though we certainly support calls for ending that weird status and granting the AmerInd nations full sovereignty – sink or swim).

Obviously THAT goes over like a lead balloon with MSN – and the rest of mainstream media.

The Constitution is bad because it is NOT providing for “rights” that can be provided only by stealing rights (and money) away from other people. NOTHING can legitimately be a human right if the only way to provide those “rights” is to turn other people into part-time slaves.

The Constitution is evil because it is “vague,” does not “single out women’s rights,” is “not democratic” and more. To quote Orwell, some animals is more equal than others. And vague means that it is wrong just to state principles, we must be detailed and explicit. But not, of course, the way lovers of liberty might want, but the way these modern enemies of liberty do.

And of course, it is “outdated” – after all, no one cares about “quartering troops in houses” (talk to people in Ukraine and Syria – and even Portland and Philly – about that). Or about “a well-regulated militia.” Today we must all be full-time, certified, “professional” government (or corporate) goons. Or we are just peons – not even cannonfodder.

It is easy to see why we have such nonsense today. The government-run, tax-funded schools have stopped teaching history and replaced it with propagandistic social studies. (As have many private schools.) Our “betters” (self-defined: the likes of Hillary and Nancy and Uncle Joe and Auntie Kamala) know what is best for us and we don’t need any history to be good “consumers” and servers of coffee and repairers of coffee-makers.

Of course, all this bashing of it is really just theatre. As far as most politicians, bureaucrats, media talking heads and the woke are concerned, the Constitution is nothing but a script for playacting – show-and-tell with no real substance.

If you know anybody that is looking for a good (if imperfect) constitution, let us know. We have one we aren’t using.



