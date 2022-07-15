Fake Fact-Checkers Think If They ‘Repeat The Line’ About Biden’s Flawless Teleprompter Delivery, Americans Will Forget He’s Losing It

July 15, 2022 | Tags: Corruption, FEDERALIST

The Facebook-funded censors at Factcheck.org are lying about President Joe Biden’s verbal slip and the White House’s attempt to cover it up. Despite footage and audio clearly showing the gaffe-prone president saying, “End of quote. Repeat the line,” in an abortion speech last week, the fake fact-checkers claim that “Social Media Posts Misleadingly Edit and Misrepresent […]



Read More...