Famous Fathers, Infamous Sons: Joe Biden v. King Salman of Saudi Arabia

July 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden visited oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Friday to grovel before its authoritarian leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), in a desperate attempt to stem the soaring price of gasoline in the United States. The president fist-bumped MBS upon arriving in Jeddah, which was an embarrassing moment. Not quite as embarrassing, however, as Barack H. Obama's servile bow before the late King Abdullah during his 2009 apology tour. The post Famous Fathers, Infamous Sons: Joe Biden v. King Salman of Saudi Arabia appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



