Lawyer Representing Biden Donor Accused of Murdering Family Is Also Biden Donor

July 15, 2022

Joe Biden campaign donor Alex Murdaugh was charged Thursday with killing his wife and 22-year-old son. The lawyer representing the accused murderer, who faces a slew of additional charges for financial fraud and illicit drug distribution, is also a Biden donor. The post Lawyer Representing Biden Donor Accused of Murdering Family Is Also Biden Donor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


