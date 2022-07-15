Officials Announce They Put The Decimal In The Wrong Place, Inflation Actually 91%

July 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh spoke with reporters Friday to clarify previous remarks that the rate of inflation had hit 9.1% in June. He explained that his office had accidentally placed the decimal in the wrong place and inflation is actually 91%, the highest it has ever been. He apologized for the error.



Read More...