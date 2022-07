Sri Lankan Plan For Economic Utopia Stifled By Pesky Citizens’ Need For Food

July 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SRI JAYAWARDENEPURA KOTTE — The Sri Lankan government's sensible plan to become a green, climate-friendly utopia has experienced a slight hiccup after the nation's 22 million citizens have run out of food, fuel, and hope.



Read More...