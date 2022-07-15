WATCH: Veep Thoughts With Kamala Harris (Vol. 3)

July 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For reasons that defy rational justification, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to appear in public and (attempt to) answer questions while cameras are rolling. It's as if she is determined to provide as much content as possible for our "Veep Thoughts" video series. The post WATCH: Veep Thoughts With Kamala Harris (Vol. 3) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...