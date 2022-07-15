Where Did This Said Governor Get That Authority From? It Was Never Delegated To Him From The People To Do This!
July 15, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“They are creating this authority from the ignorance of the people that they promised to serve. It does not exist!” Much of what Americans see and hear today when it comes to what the government is doing is, without a doubt, the picture of a government that has gone rogue (Psalm 94:20). They have been …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments