The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Where Did This Said Governor Get That Authority From? It Was Never Delegated To Him From The People To Do This!

July 15, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
“They are creating this authority from the ignorance of the people that they promised to serve. It does not exist!” Much of what Americans see and hear today when it comes to what the government is doing is, without a doubt, the picture of a government that has gone rogue (Psalm 94:20). They have been …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x