America First Congressman Paul Gosar Compares Kari Lake to Ron DeSantis

July 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is almost certainly America’s most popular governor. We wouldn’t know because nationwide polls on the topic have not been conducted since 2020 when corporate media was trying to boost Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, and other Democrat governors for their handling of Covid-19. As it turned out, it was DeSantis and other Republican governors whose policies worked best.

But DeSantis may have some competition next year if Congressman Paul Gosar is correct. The America First patriot sees a lot of DeSantis in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Arizona! If you like what ⁦⁦@RonDeSantisFL is doing in #Florida (and who doesn’t) you will love ⁦@KariLake. Remember to fill out and deliver your ballot and let’s get Kari in the governor’s chair.

Arizona! If you like what ⁦⁦@RonDeSantisFL⁩ is doing in #Florida (and who doesn’t) you will love ⁦@KariLake⁩ ⁦@KariLakeWarRoom⁩ Remember to fill out and deliver your ballot and let’s get Kari in the governor’s chair. pic.twitter.com/kqYRO7XVsm — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) July 16, 2022

It’s a fair comparison considering both are willing to speak their minds and offer bold solutions that other Republicans tend to avoid. Lake is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Early voting has already begun and the primary is on August 2.

President Trump is holding a rally today in Prescott Valley. An event announcement sent by his Save America political action committee said Trump would deliver “remarks in support of Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for U.S. Senate, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket.”

The post America First Congressman Paul Gosar Compares Kari Lake to Ron DeSantis appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...