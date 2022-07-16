Campaign Insider Claims Taco Jill Gave Dementia Joe Pills Before Public Appearances: He Was “Like a Child” Otherwise

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell about Joe Biden on last night’s show. During the campaign and almost certainly now as well, Jill Biden and staff members gave the aging man pills to boost his cognitive function before public events.

As quoted by Independent Sentinel:

“Well, it turned out, we learned later his staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance–checking the time and at a certain hour giving him a dose of something. Now it’s not a guess, we’re not making that up. We’ve spoken directly to someone who was there and saw it happen multiple times.

“Now, before taking the medications this person said, Biden was quote ‘Like a small child. You could not communicate with him, he changed completely because he was on drugs and he clearly still is on drugs.’ Someone’s pushing, we don’t know what those drugs are. We should know.”