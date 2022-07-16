Catherine Austin Fitts’ “Financial Rebellion”: Cash Everyday – Use Cash To Create New Opportunities (Video)
July 16, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYAmerican investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing Catherine Austin Fitts has produced her latest “Financial Rebellion” video calling on people to go from Cash Fridays …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments