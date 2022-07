Joe Brought His Checkbook, Came Back Empty

July 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There were low expectations and high apprehension about Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East. Initially part of his recent European swing, but Biden’s handlers knew a ten-day trip was too challenging. The White House told us that this trip was an audible not to tire out the aging Biden. He first went to Israel, […]



Read More...