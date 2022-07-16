Supreme Court’s Final Rulings Insulate Cops Against Lawsuits, Sanction Incompetence, Undermine Miranda Rights & Affirm Death by Firing Squad

July 16, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the midst of politically polarizing rulings on abortion, gun rights and religion, the U.S. Supreme Court closed out its 2021-22 term with a handful of disparate rulings that served to further shield federal officials and police against lawsuits arising out of their misconduct, incompetence and brutality, undermine longstanding remedies for Miranda violations, and …



Read More...