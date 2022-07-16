“You Shot My Mom”: Cops Justified For Killing Pregnant Mom In Front Of Kids After She Called Them For Help

Seattle, WA — On a Sunday afternoon in June of 2017, a pregnant mother’s 911 call to police ended tragically after cops showed up to her home and killed her. Since that fateful day, the family of Charleena Lyles has been fighting for justice, and this month, they found out there will be none. According …



Read More...