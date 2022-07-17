Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Went on Fake News CNN to Trash Kari Lake — She Responds

The RINO Establishment in Arizona is among the most prolific in the nation. Despite the state having some staunch conservatives in office, most of them are bought and paid for by the GOPe. Among the feeble Swamp dwellers is Governor Doug Ducey who has been antagonistic toward President Trump, the America First movement, and anyone associated with either.

Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is associated with both, having secured the coveted Trump endorsement and maintained a commanding lead as the only true America First candidate running for the office.

Ducey went on leftist “news” outlet CNN to make a case for any of the various RINOs running against Lake. He was condescending during the interview, but there was a hint of fear in his voice that betrayed his possible real motives for moving against the woman who is most likely to replace him in 2023.

"This is all an act." "She's been putting on a show for some time now," says sitting Arizona Gov. @DougDucey on the Trump-endorsed candidate to replace him @KariLake. "And we will see if the voters of Arizona buy it."https://t.co/BUkyJLTmAo — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) July 17, 2022

Lake fired back.

It really is so sad to see @GOP Governor @DougDucey join the Propagandists at @CNN to blast Trump AND the Trump-Endorsed Republican candidate. I just can’t figure out why he doesn’t support our America First Movement. I hope the @RGA does! https://t.co/HNdw6yUYB6 — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) July 17, 2022

As I Tweeted in reply, the last thing someone like Ducey wants is for his successor to go snooping around the 2020 election, which Lake has promised to do.

The last thing Ducey and many of the current bureaucrats in Arizona want is for the next governor to dig into the 2020 election and discover how they were involved. Ducey's office will be scrambling to bring in industrial-strength shredders and BleachBit if Kari wins. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 17, 2022

Doug Ducey has been a disaster for Arizona. It appears that he’s hoping his failures will be continued when he leaves office, which could be why he’s rooting for any of the milquetoast candidates to defeat Kari Lake.

