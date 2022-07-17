The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Second-Generation Dairy Farmer Forced to Cull 95% of Herd Over Environmental Regulations

July 17, 2022   |   Tags:

As leaders in the Netherlands propose progressive new climate actions to dial back emissions, many farmers face the possibility of having to kill livestock or close their businesses altogether. One […] The post Second-Generation Dairy Farmer Forced to Cull 95% of Herd Over Environmental Regulations appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x