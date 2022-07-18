As Government Refuses To Fix The Roads, “Pothole Vigilantes” Use Private Money To Fill Holes At Night With No Permit (Video)

Oakland, CA — While the question of “Who will build the roads?” is typically presented as a problem that only government can solve, all too often, government does nothing to solve it, or, in some instances, makes the problem worse. Every election year we listen to the politicians all preach about the crumbling infrastructure and …



