Brickbat: No Need for Speed

July 18, 2022 | Tags: REASON

The European Union has mandated that new cars be equipped with anti-speeding technology. They say that, for now, drivers will be able to override the technology. The system will calculate the speed limit based on data from the car's navigation system or from traffic sign recognition technology and either automatically slow the car down or give the driver some sort of warning, such as a chime.

The post Brickbat: No Need for Speed appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...