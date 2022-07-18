The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Good Samaritan Who Disobeyed “Gun Free Zone” Stops Mass Shooter In His Tracks, Well Before Police Arrived

July 18, 2022   |   Tags:
Greenwood, IN — In Greenwood, Indiana, residents who visit the Greenwood Park Mall are not allowed to carry guns. This policy makes the mall an easy target for deranged psychopaths who wish to cause harm to others as they know their victims won’t be able to defend themselves. This is likely why a deranged psychopath …


