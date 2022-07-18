Mass Shooter At Indiana Mall Killed By Armed "Good Samaritan" Civilian

A man with a rifle walked into an Indiana mall and opened fire in a food court Sunday evening. A law-abiding citizen with a permit to carry a handgun responded in seconds and was able to shoot and kill the suspect, ending the rampage.

The Greenwood Police Department said a lone suspect entered the food court area of the Greenwood Park Mall, located on Highway 31 on the south side of Indianapolis, around 1800 local time. The suspect was armed with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and immediately began firing. He was identified as an adult male, and police have yet to release a motive.

The suspect killed three people and injured two during the rampage but was stopped short by a 22-year-old man carrying a gun lawfully. Police have not shared the man's name, but local authorities are already calling the citizen who stopped the shooter a "real hero."

"Someone we are calling the 'Good Samaritan' was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed," Mayor Mark W. Myers wrote in a Facebook post.

"This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism," Myers continued.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison reported during a media briefing from the mall's parking lot that "the real hero of the day -- is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began."

The left-leaning press fails to headline 'a good guy with a gun' stopped Sunday's mass shooting (though it was mentioned within each respective article).

As the national debate rages about stricter gun control measures, a good guy with a gun neutralized a bad guy with a gun in his tracks.