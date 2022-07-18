When Are Lies Constitutionally Protected?: Punishable Lies

July 18, 2022

I'm working on a draft article with this title, and I thought I'd serialize it here, since I still have plenty of time to improve it; I'd love to hear your thoughts on it! (You can also read the whole article here; all the posts about it will go into this thread.)

[* * *]

Sometimes lies are constitutionally punishable: consider libel, false state­ments to government investigators, fraudulent charitable fundraising, and more. (I speak here of lies in the sense of knowing or reckless falsehoods, rather than honest mistakes.) But sometimes even deliberate lies are constitutionally protected. In New York Times v. Sullivan, the Court held that even deliberate lies (said with "actual malice") about the government are constitutionally protected. And in United States v. Alvarez, five of the Justices agreed that lies about "about philosophy, religion, history, the social sciences, the arts, and the like" are generally protected.

The Supreme Court hasn't explained where the line is drawn, and that leaves unclear where important areas of controversy—such as laws punishing lies in election campaigns—should fall. In this short article, I hope to offer an account that makes sense of the precedents, and offers a framework for making future decisions.

[I.] Punishable Lies

The Supreme Court has held that defamation, perjury, fraudulent attempts to get money, speech actionable under the false light tort, and lies that inflict severe emotional distress are all constitutionally unprotected.[3]

In Alvarez, the Court also suggested that the government may more broadly punish lies that involve "some … legally cognizable harm associated with a false statement, such as an invasion of privacy or the costs of vexatious litigation"; "false statements made to Government officials, in communications concerning official matters"; and lies that are "integral to criminal conduct," a category that might include "falsely representing that one is speaking on behalf of the Government, or … impersonating a Government officer."[4] Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky stated, in dictum, that "We do not doubt that the State may prohibit messages intended to mislead voters about voting requirements and procedures";[5] but that case focused on speech in a nonpublic forum (polling places), and it's not clear that the Court meant to authorize such prohibitions in public speech more generally.

Lower courts have generally allowed liability or punishment for lies about others' products or property;[6] unsworn lies to government officials;[7] lies likely to provoke public panic;[8] lies about being a government official;[9] lies about having a particular university degree or professional license (regardless of whether the false representation is intended to defraud a prospective employer or professional client);[10] lies to voters about the authorship or endorsement of political campaign materials;[11] and a candidate's lies to voters about his own credentials.[12] (Query whether these cases are in some measure undermined by Alvarez.)

[* * *]

Tomorrow: Unpunishable lies.

