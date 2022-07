AOC Sits In Invisible Police Car Awaiting Transport To Invisible Jail

July 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a heroic protest at the Supreme Court, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent the better part of three hours sitting in an invisible police car with her wrists bound by invisible handcuffs, waiting to be taken to an invisible jail.



Read More...