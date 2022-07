Congregation Braces Themselves For A Rough 7 Minutes After Worship Leader Says Next Song Is An Original

July 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GLENDALE, CA — This week, Kurt Ivanson of Point Of Faith Tabernacle warned the congregation that his next song would be an original. The congregation has reported bracing for a very painful 7 to 10 minutes.



