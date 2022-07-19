Hero Pizza Delivery Guy Nick Bostic Saves 4 Children From House Fire – Informed Of Another Child In The House & Rushes To Save The Child! (Video)

Now, this is good news! A 25-year-old pizza delivery guy saved the lives of 5 children. First he ran into a blazing inferno to save 4 children in the house. When he returned, he was told there was still another child in the house. So, he ran back inside and came out with the child! …



