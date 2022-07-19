School Board Pays Out $300,000 In Settlement After Censoring Critical Comments From Board Meeting – But It Was The Individual Payouts That Were Ironic (Video)

Many may remember the famous Pennsbury School Board meeting in which Simon Campbell and Doug Marshall called out their representatives like good, knowledgeable patriots should do and were censored for it. Well, judgment day arrived and the school board was forced to pay more than $300,000 in settlement after censoring those comments that were critical …



Read More...