The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
AMERICAN THINKER
BABYLON BEE
FBTV
REASON
ZEROHEDGE
About
AMERICAN THINKER
BABYLON BEE
FBTV
REASON
ZEROHEDGE
About
The Left’s Latest Frontier In The Trans Craze? Ban Misgendering Skeletons
July 19, 2022 | Tags:
FEDERALIST
,
Politics
Be careful not to misgender Julius Caesar.
Read More...
Tags:
FEDERALIST
,
Politics
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
0
Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Load More Comments
wpDiscuz
0
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.
x
(
)
x
|
Reply
Insert