This Is What Happens When Men Exercise Their Rights In Gun Free Zones (Video)
July 19, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosRecently, a Good Samaritan in Greenwood, Indiana stopped a mass shooting in a mall because he ignored their unlawful gun free zone they set up. Instead of rewarding him and thanking him for his service to his fellow man, they banned him from the property. Many lives were saved because this 22-year-old young man acted …
