Biden Met with Arab Kingdom in Last-Ditch Attempt at Damage Control: It Didn’t Go Well

July 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden has returned from a trip to the Middle East, where he met with leaders from Israel and Arab nations. The trip was a mix of damage control […] The post Biden Met with Arab Kingdom in Last-Ditch Attempt at Damage Control: It Didn't Go Well appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...