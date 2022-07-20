Biden Transport Secretary Again Says "Pain" Of High Gas Prices Is A Benefit

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has again suggested that high gas prices are a good thing because it forces people to accept a transition to the green energy agenda.

During a congressional hearing, Buttigieg said that “the more pain” Americans experience from high gas prices, the more “benefit” there is “for those who can access electric vehicles.”

Biden Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg: “The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles” pic.twitter.com/yAFl23ULXw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

Remarkable.

.@RepThomasMassie: "The average household uses 1,870 kWh/year for air conditioning. If that average household plugged in electric cars...it would take FOUR TIMES as much electricity to charge the average household's cars as the average household uses on air conditioning." pic.twitter.com/rzvRQRqpeH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

Buttigieg said basically the same thing earlier in the week, that high prices are forcing people to buy electric vehicles.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie noted during the hearing that buying electric cars will actually cost Americans more in energy costs, and use more fossil fuel derived electricity:

Buttigieg, along with Biden’s gaggle of energy and climate advisors, have repeatedly suggested that Americans simply buy EVs, which retail above 50 thousands dollars.

The same crowd all converged Tuesday to declare that there needs to be an ‘acceleration’ of the green energy agenda, the infrastructure for which does not exist:

Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein: We need to stop projects and limit oil usage to "accelerate the transition." pic.twitter.com/ItxMdcmAnJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: “We’re behind” and need to “accelerate the transition” to green energy. pic.twitter.com/dCM8hvRLrN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2022

Biden could declare climate emergency as soon as this week, WaPo reports. Meanwhile, John Kerry’s family private jet emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon in last two years… https://t.co/sIHv2pOgBI — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 19, 2022

Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo: “The solution is to move as fast as possible away from fossil fuels.” pic.twitter.com/oVSqJToaAh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein: “We have to do everything we can” to “accelerate” to green energy. pic.twitter.com/KN99iEUj30 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

As we highlighted Tuesday, Biden and his handlers are suggesting that they are responsible for average gas prices going down, because they have dropped from around $5 to $4.50, a clear deception:

Nationwide average gas prices were never above $3 per gallon during President Trump’s entire 4-year term.



That sure puts Biden’s recent, and frankly nonsensical, victory lap in context. It's beyond stupid – it’s insulting to the American people. pic.twitter.com/rnGNLLk0BX — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) July 19, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.