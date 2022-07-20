By the Looks and Inactions of Franklin Graham I Can See Why the Enemies of Righteousness are So Encouraged (Video)
July 20, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! for so did their fathers to the false prophets.” -Luke 6:26 For years now, I have observed the Grahams, both Billy and his son Franklin and Billy’s grandson, I have to say that there is no doubt in my mind that they are controlled …
