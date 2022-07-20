Community Custody: Under Congress’s Thumb
July 20, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosTreasonous Florida Senators are sponsoring the bipartisan Safe Communities Act, formerly Senate Bill 2938. All this is a bigger power grab by the federal government and they are merely using “education” as the vehicle. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose just what is going on in this bill …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Community Custody: Under Congress’s Thumb
July 20, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosTreasonous Florida Senators are sponsoring the bipartisan Safe Communities Act, formerly Senate Bill 2938. All this is a bigger power grab by the federal government and they are merely using “education” as the vehicle. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose just what is going on in this bill …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Community Custody: Under Congress’s Thumb
July 20, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosTreasonous Florida Senators are sponsoring the bipartisan Safe Communities Act, formerly Senate Bill 2938. All this is a bigger power grab by the federal government and they are merely using “education” as the vehicle. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose just what is going on in this bill …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments