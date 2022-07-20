The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Farm Supply Store That Sells Animal Feed & Fertilizer Goes Up In Massive Blaze

July 20, 2022
We have covered a multitude of fires that have destroyed food processing facilities, including places such as hatcheries.  We’ve even reported on a number of natural gas facility explosions.  Now, another farm supply store that sells animal feed and fertilizer has burned down. Here’s A Way You Can Stockpile Food For The Future ABC 7 …


