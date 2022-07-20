Federal Judge Prevents Education Department From Forcing Title IX Trans Perversion On 20 States

July 20, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST, law, schools, Tennessee

A federal judge ordered on Friday that the Biden administration cannot force its false definition of sex on schools in 20 states — at least for now. After the Department of Education published a rule redefining sex under Title IX to include so-called gender identity, a coalition of 20 states sued in federal court. On […]



