Federal Judge Prevents Education Department From Forcing Title IX Trans Perversion On 20 States

July 20, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Two girls high-five each other while playing tennis.A federal judge ordered on Friday that the Biden administration cannot force its false definition of sex on schools in 20 states — at least for now. After the Department of Education published a rule redefining sex under Title IX to include so-called gender identity, a coalition of 20 states sued in federal court. On […]


