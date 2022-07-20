Former Clinton Adviser Predicts Hillary-Trump Rematch in 2024 – And a Key SCOTUS Case Pushing Trump Over the Top

July 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s the kind of vision Trump supporters will savor, but should give Democrats nightmares. With Democrats already spending the summer scheming to avoid the disaster of the Biden presidency in […] The post Former Clinton Adviser Predicts Hillary-Trump Rematch in 2024 - And a Key SCOTUS Case Pushing Trump Over the Top appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...